27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise.

Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.

“Having your identity and savings compromised is a painful experience no one should have to go through – especially when you’re entrusting a financial institution to protect your privacy,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors. I will continue to work with local officials to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”

Adolph was sentenced to two to 20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections and is to have no contact with the co-defendant or any victim and restitution.

His co-defendant Britnie Miah pled guilty to two counts of identity theft in October of 2022 and was sentenced to two years probation in December.

Miah supplied Adolph with bank account information, and she worked as a teller at the Comerica Bank in Novi.

Adolph and Miah obtained over $20,000 from unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts between June 2018 and August 2018.

Adolph attempted to steal over $88,000 from other victims’ bank accounts but was caught by the bank’s security who stopped them before funds could be taken.