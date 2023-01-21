Do you have your Michigan registration tab in the wrong place on your license plate?

Michigan Department of State wants everyone to make sure their registration tabs are in the correct location on the Water-Winter Wonderland license plates.

The Michigan Department of State posted to Twitter on Friday with a reminder about the placement of registration tabs on the Water-Winter Wonderland plates.

“Did you know? On the Water-Winter Wonderland plate, the tab should be placed in the lower right corner,” the department said in their post.

They said that because of the design of the Water-Winter Wonderland plate, the tab should be placed in the lower right corner rather than the upper right corner where we put tabs for other license plates.

Below you can see the Secretary of State’s resource for correct registration tab placement depending on the type of plate you have: