Northville Downs proposes new racing facility in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Northville Downs, the last horse racing venue in Michigan, is proposing a new facility in Plymouth Township.

The proposed site is just south of 5 Mile Road near Ridge Road in Plymouth Township. The property of the former Detroit House of Corrections.

The first phase would be the grandstand, the horse barn and the racetrack, but Plymouth Township is looking for much more.

Northville Downs is near the finish line, it’s destined to become a residential business site in a new $11.4 million redevelopment plan. But horse racing in Michigan has not been scratched yet.

“We’re flattered that they’ve come here to Plymouth Township to make an offer on this site,” said Kurt Heise, a Plymouth Township Supervisor.

The township requires a plan to include recreation and entertainment opportunities along with the new horse racing venue. “Community events, Fourth of July fireworks, outdoor concerts,” Heise said.

Ron Simons is a horseman with a background in civil engineering and he believes the proposed site is perfect.

“For me personally, and for all of the horsemen and business owners, it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I think it’s an excellent location.”

The Plymouth Township property is managed by Michigan International Technology Corridor, so any new construction must fit the Clean and Green guidelines.

“An environmentally responsible site, they’re looking to install solar panels,” said Heise.

In addition to solar panels, some of the Clean and Green planning ideas include LED lighting, rain gardens and more daytime racing and events which would limit the power needed.

Northville Downs will present to the Plymouth Township Planning Commission in February and if it’s approved, it goes to the Board of Trustees.

