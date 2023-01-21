Oakland County school district looking for bus drivers

FARMINGTON, Mich. – If you love car rides and want weekends and holidays off, being a bus driver could be a good fit for you.

Farmington Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, and they want you to “not knock it till you try it.”

There is a bus driver job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Farmington Public School’s bus yard located at 32500 Shiawassee Street.

Those interested in becoming a bus driver will have the opportunity to test drive a bus. Applications may be filled out on-site.

Requirements to be an FPS bus driver include:

Must be 21 years of age

Have a valid driver’s license

CDL training provided

Department of Transportation (DOT) physical Drug screening

Must pass a background check

If you are looking for a job with benefits, this might be a good fit.

Below is a list of benefits bus drivers have with Farmington Public Schools: