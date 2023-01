The scene of a Jan. 23, 2023, crash on Lantz Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities.

A man crashed into multiple cars in the area, and his SUV caught fire, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries. He was pronounced dead when he arrived, police said.

Officials continue to investigate.