Former Michigan official charged for threatening 3 teens riding scooters, hitting one with flashlight

BAY CITY, Mich. – A former Michigan public service director has been charged after he threatened three teenagers who were riding Bird Scooters in a parking lot and then struck one of them with a flashlight, police said.

Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 18 after a confrontation in the parking lot of his Bay City home, according to authorities.

Three teenagers were riding rented Bird Scooters in the parking lot of Cecchini’s apartment building, officials said. Cecchini was off-duty at the time, but he used his badge while threatening the teenagers with arrest and physical violence, according to police.

At one point, Cecchini struck one of the teens in the lower chest with the butt of his flashlight, authorities said.

An argument between the two continued until officers arrived at the scene.

“No one is above the law, and members of law enforcement should not expect special treatment when they abuse their authority,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

One of the teenagers captured most of the confrontation on cellphone video.

Cecchini is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

He announced his retirement on Oct. 2 while charges were pending.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 26) at 74th District Court.