Get into the winter spirit at the 31st Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – While there isn’t much snow in southeast Michigan, a town in mid-Michigan will be celebrating the cold season.
The Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth is back for its 31st year. Attendees can enjoy detailed ice carvings, a firework display, a petting zoo and much more.
The festivities will be taking place in Frankenmuth’s downtown area and will run from Jan. 25 through Jan. 29.
Here are some of the Zehnder’s Snowfest highlights ❄:
- World Class Double & Single Block Snow Sculpting Championships
- State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition
- High School Snow Sculpting Competition
- 100-Block Ice Carving Exhibition
- Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge
- Entertainment in the Warming Tent
- Children’s Play Area
- Annual Fireworks Display
Some of the sponsors for the event include Northwood University, Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Meijer, Pepsi and many others.
Click here for more information or check out Zehnder’s Snowfest Facebook event.
Attending the festival? Enter the Snowfest photo competition, here.