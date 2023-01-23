Get into the winter spirit at the 31st Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – While there isn’t much snow in southeast Michigan, a town in mid-Michigan will be celebrating the cold season.

The Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth is back for its 31st year. Attendees can enjoy detailed ice carvings, a firework display, a petting zoo and much more.

The festivities will be taking place in Frankenmuth’s downtown area and will run from Jan. 25 through Jan. 29.

Here are some of the Zehnder’s Snowfest highlights ❄:

World Class Double & Single Block Snow Sculpting Championships

State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition

High School Snow Sculpting Competition

100-Block Ice Carving Exhibition

Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge

Entertainment in the Warming Tent

All Things Baking Contest

Children’s Play Area

Annual Fireworks Display

Some of the sponsors for the event include Northwood University, Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Meijer, Pepsi and many others.

Click here for more information or check out Zehnder’s Snowfest Facebook event.

Attending the festival? Enter the Snowfest photo competition, here.