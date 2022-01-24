You can now rent this historic Frankenmuth estate built in 1910

A grand estate once owned the Zehnder and Weiss families in Frankenmuth is now available for rentals on Vrbo.

Thanks to the Bavarian Inn Lodge, the large estate is being listed on Vrbo as the “ResidenZ” at Bavarian Inn. Built in 1910, the renovated historic property is located next to the Lodge on Weiss Street and can be rented for families or groups of up to 16 people.

The ResidenZ includes 5 bedrooms that sleep up to 14 guests with an additional sofa sleeper for a total of 16. There are 5 full bathrooms (two with a jacuzzi tub) as well as complimentary Wi-Fi, air conditioning, washer & dryer with laundry soap, irons & ironing boards, linens and towels, among other amenities.

The main level has the master king bedroom and two additional bedrooms, one with a king bed and one with two queen beds. The second floor has two bedrooms offering one king room and one room with two queen beds, along with a loft area featuring a sofa sleeper.

You can check out more here on Vrbo.