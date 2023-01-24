Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said.

The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, according to authorities.

Cartier Blake Rufus, 18, approached a 64-year-old woman who was walking west on the sidewalk, officials said. He ran up from behind and wrapped his arms around her, according to police.

After a short struggle, Rufus grabbed the woman’s purse and fled north, authorities said.

No weapons were used or implied.

Rufus used the woman’s credit cards at multiple stores in surrounding cities, officials said.

Birmingham police investigated the incident and identified Rufus as the suspected thief. They learned that he had traveled to Nevada.

Las Vegas police and members of the FBI helped take Rufus into custody. He will be extradited back to Michigan for arraignment, according to authorities.

Rufus is charged with unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.