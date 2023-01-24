‘Yet another mass shooting’: Experts dive into why feeling numb about tragic events is becoming normal

If you woke up this morning and felt numb over “yet another mass shooting,” you’re not alone.

Experts say it’s a natural defense mechanism because the normal, healthy human brain will not allow us to live in perpetual fear and stress without a physiological response. It’s important to recognize these feelings so you can move past them quickly and not remain numb because to remain numb puts us in more danger. And so today’s irony is understanding and balancing our natural response to these mass shootings while also remaining alert that it CAN happen to any of us, anywhere.

Watch the video player above to hear from experts about this feeling and how our minds are adjusting to all the bad news.

