14 bundles of heroin, 12-gauge shotgun found during drugged driving arrest in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. – A 12-gauge shotgun and 14 bundles of heroin were found while officials in Berkley investigated a driver for being under the influence of drugs, they said.

Members of the Berkley Public Safety Department stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on Woodward Avenue near 11 Mile Road.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating under the influence of drugs, police said in a release sent Wednesday (Jan. 25).

During a police K-9 search of the vehicle, officers found 14 bundles of suspected heroin. A Winchester 12-gauge shotgun was hidden in the back driver’s side inner wheel well compartment, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to the Berkley Public Safety Department and submitted to a blood draw after officials received a search warrant. The blood sample was sent to the Michigan State Police lab for analysis.