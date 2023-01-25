33º

LIVE

Local News

14 bundles of heroin, 12-gauge shotgun found during drugged driving arrest in Berkley

Berkley officials say shotgun was hidden in wheel well compartment

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Berkley, Oakland County
Items found by police during a Dec. 2, 2022, traffic stop in Berkley. (Berkley Public Safety Department)

BERKLEY, Mich. – A 12-gauge shotgun and 14 bundles of heroin were found while officials in Berkley investigated a driver for being under the influence of drugs, they said.

Members of the Berkley Public Safety Department stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on Woodward Avenue near 11 Mile Road.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating under the influence of drugs, police said in a release sent Wednesday (Jan. 25).

During a police K-9 search of the vehicle, officers found 14 bundles of suspected heroin. A Winchester 12-gauge shotgun was hidden in the back driver’s side inner wheel well compartment, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to the Berkley Public Safety Department and submitted to a blood draw after officials received a search warrant. The blood sample was sent to the Michigan State Police lab for analysis.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email