Macomb County husband faces trial after wife killed in crossfire of his shootout with another man

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been bound over for trial after his wife was killed during a shootout between him and a man he didn’t want her to have a relationship with, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. July 12 at a home on North Avenue between 28 Mile and 29 Mile roads in Ray Township.

Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, and his wife drove to the home of a 36-year-old man. Officials said Mollicone wanted to tell that man to stop having contact with his wife.

Macomb County deputies said there were accusations of infidelity between the man and Mollicone’s wife.

When the couple arrived, the other man was outside cooking on a grill. Mollicone went into the garage, and the two men got into an argument.

Mollicone reached for a gun in his waistband, according to authorities. The other man also pulled out a handgun and fired it over Mollicone’s head, officials said.

The two exchanged fire, and Mollicone struck the other man in the leg, police said. That man tried to run away, but Mollicone continued to chase him and fire shots at him, according to officials.

Mollicone and his wife returned to their car while the other man went inside to get a second weapon, police said. The shootout continued, and Mollicone’s wife was shot in the neck and killed, authorities said.

More than 30 shell casings from three different weapons were found at the scene. Police said the shootout lasted less than two minutes.

Both men were taken into custody, but the 36-year-old was released, pending further investigation.

Mollicone is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four felony firearm violations.

The homicide charge carries a maximum penalty of life without parole. The assault with intent to murder charge can result in a sentence of any length, including life.

On Friday (Jan. 27), Mollicone was bound over for trial on all charges. The next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 15.