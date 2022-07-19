Macomb County man faces murder charges after wife killed, another injured in gun fight, standoff

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – 46-year-old Washington Township resident Matthew Mollicone has eight charges against him after a shooting standoff in Ray Township.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on North Avenue between 28 and 29 Mile roads. In a release, the Macomb Sheriff’s Office wrote that investigators learned there were accusations of infidelity between Mollicone’s wife Kimberly and a 36-year-old man from Ray Township.

The Mollicone’s drove to the Ray Township man’s house on July 12. A verbal argument escalated to a gunfight between the 36-year-old and Mollicone. The Mollicone’s retreated to their vehicle while more gunfire was exchanged. Officials say that the shooting lasted less than two minutes, and more than 30 shell casings were located at the home from three different weapons.

Kimberly Mollicone was struck near the neck by a bullet while she and her husband tried to flee the scene. She died due to the injury.

Both men were taken into custody. The 36-year-old man has been released pending further investigation.

Below are Mollicone’s charges:

Count 1 Homicide- Felony Murder

Count 2 Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 3 Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 4 Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 5 Weapons – Dangerous Weapon – Carrying with Unlawful Intent

Count 6 Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 7 Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

Count 8 Weapons – Felony Firearm



