Oakland County deputy resigns after ‘incomplete’ search for mom, 2 sons who froze to death

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy has resigned after he reportedly conducted an incomplete search for a Pontiac mother and her two children who froze to death earlier this month.

Officials confirmed to Local 4 that the deputy who was under investigation in the death of Monica Cannady and her two sons has resigned.

Monica Cannady, 35, and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton and 3-year-old Malik Milton, were found dead at approximately 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in a vacant field off of Branch Street in Pontiac.

Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter survived, was taken to the hospital with hypothermia-like symptoms, and has since been released. Family says she is doing well under the circumstances.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released a detailed timeline of Cannady’s activity during the weekend leading up to her death. That timeline included multiple interactions with deputies.

“I wanted a deeper dive that would potentially find ways to prevent such a tragedy in the future,” Bouchard said. “I ordered a complete review of all calls, radio traffic, a canvas of the neighborhood and any potential interactions with Monica Latrice Cannady and her children.”

Deputies were first involved when one offered to help the family at approximately 1:10 p.m. on the Friday before they were found dead. Cannady refused the help and five minutes later, a second deputy encountered the family at McLaren Oakland Hospital and spent about 20 minutes trying to convince her to accept his assistance, according to authorities.

Cannady’s aunt called the sheriff’s office at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to discuss the steps she would need to take to commit her niece to a mental health treatment facility. Around that same time, police received a call about a woman and several children walking in the area of Franklin Road and Rapid Street in Pontiac without proper clothes for the cold conditions.

“A deputy responded to the call for an area check but did not completely search the area as he was expected to and did not find or make contact with the family,” a release said. “His performance is now under investigation by the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit.”

Local 4 has learned that this deputy who was under investigation for the incomplete search has resigned.

