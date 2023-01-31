New program offers $100M in scholarships to help Detroiters land jobs in their chosen career paths

The City of Detroit has $100 million in scholarships to give to Detroiters looking to learn new skills. At a meeting Monday (Jan. 30) night, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan outlined how the scholarships will pay residents $10 an hour up to 20 hours a week to learn how to read or get their high school diploma.

The Learn to Earn scholarships have lots of flexibility. Those who participate can take their classes in person or online. If you do not have a computer, the scholarship, funded by the American Rescue Plan, can get you one.

There are other opportunities available too.

Through the Skills for Life Training, the city will bring you on as an employee full-time. You’d work for the city three days a week doing park maintenance, neighborhood cleanups, or door-to-door outreach.

On the other two days, you would take your classes. If you’re interested in driving a truck, you can get your CDL license. You can also get training as a heavy equipment operator, IT, pre-apprentice electrical tech, masonry, and more.

There are 20 paid, full and part-time, and 30 unpaid training programs. For those who have been unemployed for six months, JumpStart will pay you hundreds of extra dollars each month on a sliding scale.

The city will host scholarship fairs over the next month. They will take place on Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, and Feb. 22.

The idea is to get Detroiters the skills they need to land one of the 8,870 jobs available.

If you’re wondering, the program will not impact your SNAP, Medicaid, cash assistance, or state emergency relief benefits.

For more information, click here.