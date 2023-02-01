21º

Interview: Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden discusses historic appointment, family history

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

LANSING, Mich.Kyra Harris Bolden will be the first to tell you that law wasn’t even on her radar when she grew up in Southfield. She aspired to become a psychologist, but while in college at Grand Valley State University, both a conversation with two young girls and a revelation about the brutal lynching of her grant grandfather changed the path of her life forever.

Watch in the player above Rhonda Walker’s interview with Michigan’s first Black woman Supreme Court Justice.

