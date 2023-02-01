Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street

DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit.

A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street.

A crane was at the scene as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, likely to help move the box cars. Scotten Street was closed due to the derailment.

It is unknown what caused the derailment. Amtrak reported Wednesday morning that its services were disrupted by the incident.

Few details are known at this time. A photo of the scene can be found above.