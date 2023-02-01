21º

Local News

Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street

Box cars derail near Michigan, Clark avenues

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
A train derailed in Detroit on Feb. 1, 2023. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit.

A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street.

A crane was at the scene as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, likely to help move the box cars. Scotten Street was closed due to the derailment.

It is unknown what caused the derailment. Amtrak reported Wednesday morning that its services were disrupted by the incident.

Few details are known at this time. A photo of the scene can be found above.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter