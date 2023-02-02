Charges reissued for Warren man accused in shooting after fight between his girlfriend, her brother

WARREN, Mich. – Prosecutors have reissued charges against a Warren man accused of shooting someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving argument

Prosecutors said the argument happened on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24) when a man thought his sister was being disrespectful toward their mother.

The argument led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening her brother, according to authorities.

Sinnawi, 35, of Warren, made plans to meet up with the brother for a physical fight, officials said.

Shooting

In the early morning hours of Friday, the brother was driven to a family member’s home in the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads in Warren. Sinnawi arrived with his girlfriend in the passenger seat, according to police.

Sinnawi drove up to the other car and shot the person who had driven the brother to the location. The victim was shot five times while sitting in the driver’s seat, Macomb County officials said.

Sinnawi fled the scene, authorities said.

Warren police were called and provided life-saving treatment to the driver. Neither the brother nor the sister were injured, they said.

Sinnawi was arrested Friday by Warren police.

Charges dismissed, reissued

Prosecutors originally charged Sinnawi with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, possession of a firearm, and two felony firearm violations. He was given a $1 million bond.

The charges were dismissed Tuesday (Jan. 31) when witnesses didn’t show up to court for Sinnawi’s preliminary examination.

“Unfortunately, some witnesses and victims do not show up to court because they may struggle with the thought of reliving the traumatic event or the stress and anxiety of court,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “But in this case, we have reissued charges to keep the community safe. We will continue to make every effort to support the victims and witnesses and encourage them to be part of this process.”

Prosecutors announced new charges on Wednesday. Sinnawi was arraigned on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. The first two charges are five-year felonies, and the firearm violation is a two-year felony.

Bond was set at $750,000, cash/surety. Sinnawi is still in custody.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 21.