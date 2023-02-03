Police identify 3 bodies found in Highland Park as missing Michigan rappers

Missing Michigan rappers Dante Wicker (left), Montoya Givens (center) and Armani Kelly (right) were found dead in a Highland Park apartment on Feb. 2, 2023

DETROIT – Police have identified the bodies of three men found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex as three missing Michigan rappers who were last seen last month.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, investigators discovered three bodies in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in the area of McNichols Road and Woodward Avenue. Police sources told Local 4 then that they believed, but could not confirm, that the bodies belong to three missing rappers: Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale.

The three men were last seen on Jan. 21, when they were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. The show was abruptly canceled, however, due to an equipment issue, according to police. No one had heard from them since.

Police said Friday, Feb. 3, that they were waiting on autopsy results to determine the identities of the bodies found the night before. Because of “weather conditions and the conditions of the victims,” authorities weren’t able to immediately identify the victims without the medical examiner’s assistance, officials said.

It was not said exactly what conditions the bodies were in, or how long they were believed to have been at the Highland Park apartment complex.

Shortly after their first announcement, MSP said they were able to identify the bodies, and that they were working to notify the victims’ families. They later confirmed that the bodies belong to Kelly, Givens and Wicker.

Police are unsure what led to the men’s deaths. MSP said they are continuing to investigate and that the “cause of death and motive are unknown.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak Up, or 1-855-Mich Tip.

