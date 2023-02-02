3 missing rappers found dead inside Highland Park apartment, law enforcement sources say

Three Michigan rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks after canceling a performance in Detroit have been found dead inside a Highland Park apartment, according to law enforcement sources.

Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were supposed to perform Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side. The show was abruptly canceled because of an equipment problem, police said.

