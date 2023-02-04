Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence on the 18300 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials are looking for a person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police believe this individual may have information about this crime.

If you recognize the individual pictured above or have any information about this incident you are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.