Another family relocates in Detroit courtesy of the ‘Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap’ program

Barajas is the 70th family to relocate

Victor Williams, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – On Monday, a Detroit family will move into their new home thanks to the city’s Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program.

The Barajas family of eight will move into a beautiful four-bedroom house after being relocated from their original home in the Delray neighborhood near Historic Fort Wayne.

It’s all part of a city-created program that gives families near the Gordie Howe Bridge construction a chance to move into another home away from all the noise.

Households who live in Delray or within 150 feet of the expanded I-75 service drive are eligible to be part of the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program.

But believe it or not, the new Barajas family home has been abandoned for nearly a decade.

Now thanks to a $120,000 renovation on the Detroit Land Bank home, it’s a totally different story. The house initially had tires and garbage dumped on the property, and every house opening allowed trespassers.

Many other families besides the Barajas are enrolled in the city program and will move into their new homes soon. Click here to view the property listings eligible for families within the program.

Below is how you can tell what your Delray score is:

Below is a map of where people are eligible to relocate:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

