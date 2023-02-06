Oakland County officials looking for man who robbed, shot Pontiac Boost Mobile store clerk

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who robbed and shot a clerk at a Boost Mobile in Pontiac.

The robbery took place on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue.

Deputies were called to the situation when a report was made that a woman who works at the store had been shot.

The 31-year-old clerk told police that a masked gunman came into the Boost Mobile store and demanded money from the cash register. After the woman gave the gunman the requested money, he shot her in the abdomen before fleeing.

Robber of Pontiac Boost Mobile (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The clerk was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Boost Mobile Suspect Description Sex Black male Height About 5′8″ Clothes Blue sweatshirt, tan pants, sunglasses, black boots and ski mask

If anyone has any information on the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.