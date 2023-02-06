Recall Roundup: Charcuterie meats, eye drops and other recalls to know from last week

Recall Roundup: Recalls to know from the week of Jan. 30, 2023

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of Jan. 30, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, 2023. Recalls are ordered from the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen spray

Edgewell Personal Care Company expanded its nationwide recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen after trace amounts of benzene, a cancer causing chemical, was found in the product.

The company announced Friday that the initial recall of three batches of the sunscreen from July 2022 has been expanded to include a fourth batch.

A review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Unexpected levels of the chemical came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure to the chemical can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. It can cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. It can also cause blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

Edgewell has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Product information:

Lot codes are located on the bottom of the can.

UPC Description Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20301CF September 2023 6 oz

No other batches of Hair & Scalp and no other Banana Boat products are affected by this recall.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through various retailers and online.

If you have purchased the affected sunscreen it is advised you stop using it immediately and appropriately discard it.

For questions or information on refunds, contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988.

Daniele International ready-to-eat sausage products

Daniele International is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The sausage products were produced between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 25, 2022, and were sold at retail locations nationwide from Dec. 23, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here is the product information from the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, 5/03/23, and 5/04/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by dates 5/6/23 and 5/13/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by dates 3/25/23, 3/26/23, and 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

The company has not received any reports of adverse health events related to this recall.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you do not consume them. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection.

It is advised you discard of any affected products or return them to the original place of purchase.

Questions should be directed to Daniele International at 401-568-6228 or receptionist@charcuterie.com.

Product photos:

Two Rivers Coffee peanut butter hot chocolate single-serve pods

Two Rivers Coffee has voluntarily recalled several of its single-serve hot chocolate pots due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The company recalled its peanut butter hot chocolate pod products after discovering an ingredient that contains peanuts was not disclosed to Two Rivers Coffee.

Two Rivers Coffee has received no reports of adverse health events related to this recall, but customers with a peanut allergy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the product is consumed.

Product information:

Affected products have best-by dates of Jan. 2022 through Dec. 2024.

Brand Product name UPC Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods, Single Serve Variety Sampler Pack , 40 Count 810683022554 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count 850027429601 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count 810683027030 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 40 count 810683022608 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 100 count 810683027009 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee & Hot Cocoa Chocoholics, 40 Count 810683025197 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Chocolate Variety, Gift Box, 12 Count 810683026989 Two Rivers Coffee Best of The Best Pods Variety Sampler Assorted Cocoa, 40 Count 810683029744 Brooklyn Beans Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 12 Count 810683021977 Brooklyn Beans Brooklyn Beans Peanut Butter Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods, 40 Count 810683023018 Brooklyn Beans Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 40 Count 810683022974 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 40 Count 810683028150 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 100 Count 810683029805 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 100 Count 810683028754 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 40 Count 810683028037

No other Two Rivers Coffee Single Serve pods are part of this recall.

If you have purchased any of these products and you have a peanut allergy, it is advised you do not consume them and return them to the original place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

Questions should be directed to Two Rivers Coffee at 800-418-0689 or support@tworiversco.com.

Product photos:

Two Rivers Coffee peanut butter hot chocolate recall, product photos (FDA)

ConAgra Brands canned meat and poultry

ConAgra Brands is recalling almost 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a possible packaging defect.

The company says a packaging defect may cause the products to become contaminated without showing signs of contamination.

Affected products were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 12, 2023, and were distributed nationwide.

Product information:

Products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P4247″ on the cans.

Investigation into the recall has shown that the packaging may become damaged in a way that is not apparent to customers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

The company has received no reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you do not consume them. You should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

Questions should be directed to ConAgra Brands at 800-289-6014 or consumer.care@conagra.com.

Product photos:

B&G Foods fudge mint cookies

B&G Foods Inc. is recalling its Back to Nature fudge mint cookies due to an undeclared peanut allergy.

The company is voluntarily recalling a batch of its fudge mint cookies after being notified an ingredient from a supplier was contaminated with peanuts.

This recall only affects three cases of the product and may have been distributed nationwide.

Product information:

Description UPC Size Best by date Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies 8-19898-01102-5 6.4 oz OCT 02 2023

The company has not received any reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

If you have purchased this product and you are allergic to peanuts, it is advised you do not consume the product and return it to the original place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions should be directed to B&G Foods at 855-346-2225.

Product photos:

Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies recall, product photos (FDA)

Maple Leaf Foods ready-to-eat meat snack

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Maple Leaf Foods’ ready-to-eat meat snacks due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

FSIS is recalling several meat snack products that contain FDA-regulated chocolate wafers that have been recalled to due an undeclared peanut allergen.

Product information from the FSIS:

Products affected by this recall have the establishment number 645 inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

2.71-oz. plastic tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION SNACK BOARD SMOKED DRY CURED RED WINE SALAMI” with lot code 11110900408 and Best By dates of “APR 10 2023″ and “APR 18 2023″.

3-oz. plastic tray packages containing “GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO. SMOKED UNCURED PEPPERONI” with lot code 63100268821 and Best By date “APR 03 2023″.

2.9-oz. plastic tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION SNACK BOARD SMOKED DRY CURED SPICY CALABRESE SALAMI” and lot code 11110605471 with Best By date of “APR 03 2023″and “APR 19 2023″.

The agency has not received any reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

If you have purchased any of the affected products it is advised you do not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the original place of purchase.

Questions should be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA.

Product photos:

Eye drops recalled after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak kills 1, causes vision loss in 5 others

The Associated Press reports: U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.

The infections, including some found in blood, urine and lungs, were linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears. Many said they had used the product, which is a lubricant used to treat irritation and dryness.

The eye drops are sold under the name EzriCare and is made in India by Global Pharma Healthcare. The Food and Drug Administration said the company recalled unexpired lots of EzriCare Artificial Tears and another product, Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears.

The FDA recommended the recall based on manufacturing problems including lack of testing and proper controls on packaging. The agency also blocked import into the United States.

The infections were caused by a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Investigators detected the outbreak strain in open EzriCare bottles.

EzriCare, the company that markets the eye drops in the U.S., said it has stopped distributing the eye drops. It also has a notice on its website urging consumers to stop using the product.

Infections were diagnosed in patients in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. A person in Washington died with a blood infection.

The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it are resistant to standard antibiotics.

Investigators found the bacteria were not susceptible to any antibiotics routinely tested at public health laboratories. However, a newer antibiotic named cefiderocol did seem to work.

How could eye drops cause infections in the blood or lungs? The eye connects to the nasal cavity through the tear ducts. Bacteria can move from the nasal cavity into the lungs. Also, bacteria in these parts of the body can seed infections at other sites such as in the blood or wounds, CDC officials said.

Product photos:

Artificial tears from EzriCare. (EzriCare)

Delight Foods frozen catfish

Delight Foods USA is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of imported frozen catfish due to ineligible exportation.

The products were imported from India, a country ineligible to export catfish to the United States, according to the FSIS.

Affected products do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Product information from the FSIS:

908 gm (2 lb.) plastic packages containing “Seafood delight FRESH FROZEN CATFISH STEAK IF” frozen fish.

If you have purchased any of the affected products it is advised you do not consume them and throw them away or return them to the original place of purchase.

Questions should be directed to Delight Foods at 201-369-1199 or info@dailydelight.com.

Product photos:

Consumer product recalls

Paper Cape children’s pajamas

Two styles of Paper Cape’s children’s pajamas are being recalled due to a violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazards.

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

Paper Cape has received no reports of injuries or incidents.

Product information:

Two-piece, long sleeved classic pajamas

Fabric 100% Pima cotton Prints and colors Navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, blue floral, truck print, airplane print, watercolor floral, light pink, turquoise, pink dot and playground print. Sizes 12 months through 12 years Label information “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” the size designation as well as the warning: “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant” is printed on the neck label. The side-seam label states “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru” on the front and has care and washing instructions on the back.”

Classic footless pajama sleepers

Fabric 100% Pima cotton Prints and colors Navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, blue vines print, watercolor floral, light pink, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, nautical print, bunny print, pink dot and playground print. Sizes 12 months through 12 years Label information “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” the size designation as well as the warning: “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant” is printed on the neck label. The side-seam label states “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru” on the front and has care and washing instructions on the back.”

These recalled pajamas were sold online at PaperCape.com and at various children’s boutiques from Nov. 2018 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you stop using them and contact Paper Cape for a full refund in the form of store credit.

For questions or information about refunds, contact Paper Cape at 415-545-8087 or recall@papercape.com.

Product photos:

Paper Cape children's pajamas recall, product photos (CPSC)

Amazon exclusive children’s robes

Several Amazon-exclusive children’s robes have been recalled due to a violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazards.

The robes have been recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

CPSC announced four separate recall notices for the children’s robes, each with a different importing company.

Approximately 10,350 total robes are affected across the four notices.

Product information/product photos:

Product information and photos from CPSC are broken down by separate notices.

BTPEIHTD children’s robes

Product description from recall announcement: “This recall involves children’s 100% polyester robes. The robes had a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, two functional front pockets and may have been sold with matching slippers. The robes were sold in sizes 3T through 14 Years in the following colors and print patterns: black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue and green. The side seam label states: “Fabric:100% Polyester, Washing Instructions. Wash by hand, max washing temperature 104℉, Do not bleach, Flat dry, max iron temperature 230℉, Do not dry clean, Wash Separately, Slight color fading is normal, and ‘Made in China.’”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from August 2020 through June 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact BTPEIHTD for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send BTPEIHTD a photo of the destroyed garment by email. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. BTPEIHTD and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.”

BTPEIHTD children’s robes recall, product photos (CPSC)

Betusline Official Apparel children’s robes

Product description from recall announcement: “This recall involves Betusline Official Apparel children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, 110(3Y), 130(5Y), 150(8Y), and 170(12Y). The robes have a strawberry print and a sewn-in side seam belt, two front pockets and a hood. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from January 2022 through April 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using and destroy them by cutting them in half and contact Betusline Official Apparel for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform.”

Betusline Official Apparel Children’s Robes recall, product photo (CPSC)

ChildLikeMe children’s robes

Product description from recall announcement: “This recall involves children’s 100% polyester plush fleece hooded robes with a sewn-in side seam belt and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 5 through 12 years in the following colors: blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs. The two-sided internal side seam label states “Fabric: 100% Polyester Fiber, Washing Instructions Wash by machine, Do not bleach” with the size on one side, and “Do not dry clean, Wash separately, Made in China” on the other side.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from June 2021 through August 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact ChildLikeMe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. ChildLikeMe and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.”

ChildLikeMe children’s robes recall, product photos (CPSC)

SGMWVB children’s robes

Product description from recall announcement:

“This recall involves 100% polyester robes. The robes had a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 2T through 10 years. They were sold in the following colors and print patterns: blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur. The side seam label states: “Fabric:100% Polyester, Washing Instructions. Wash by hand, max washing temperature 104℉, Do not bleach, Flat dry, max iron temperature 230℉, Do not dry clean, Wash Separately, Slight color fading is normal, and ‘Made in China.’”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from January 2022 through June 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact SGMWVB for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send SGMWVB a photo of the destroyed robe by email. SGMWVB and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.”

SGMWVB Children’s Robes recall, product photos (CPSC)

