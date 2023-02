(Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Taylor Police on scene of a deadly double shooting.

TAYLOR, Mich. – A deadly shooting investigation is underway after two people are found dead inside a home in Taylor.

The discovery was made late Monday night at a home on Wick Road, near Pardee and Telegraph.

Police tell Local 4 & ClickOnDetroit.com the investigation is just getting started and plan to release more information Tuesday morning.