Detroit police want help finding missing 11-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Aubrey Grier left her grandmother’s house Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 p.m. without permission and failed to return to her home located in the 12000 block of Flanders Street in Detroit.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the location.

Aubrey Grier Details Age 11 Height 5′3″ Hair Black Weight 180 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

