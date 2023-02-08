44º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Aubrey Grier last seen on Jan. 27

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Girl
Police are seeking information about a 11-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Aubrey Grier left her grandmother’s house Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 p.m. without permission and failed to return to her home located in the 12000 block of Flanders Street in Detroit.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the location.

Aubrey GrierDetails
Age11
Height5′3″
HairBlack
Weight180 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter