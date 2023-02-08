Driver arrested at Blue Water Bridge after officials find 84 bricks of cocaine inside truck

POINT EDWARD, Ont. – A driver was arrested at the Blue Water Bridge after officials found 84 bricks of suspected cocaine inside his truck, they said.

The commercial truck entered Canada at the bridge on Dec. 14 and was referred for a secondary examination, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 8) release from the Canada Border Services Agency.

During the inspection, border services officers found 84 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of about 84 kilograms, according to authorities.

Chander Sidhar, 55, of Caledon, Ontario, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“This seizure demonstrates the hard work and diligence of the CBSA and RCMP, who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders and to protecting our communities,” said An Nguyen, director of St. Clair District Operations for the CBSA.