Man in critical condition after trying to rob CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit

Would-be thief taken to hospital; CPL holder cooperating with police

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Detroit police at the scene of a crime. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to rob a CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit, police said.

The attempted robbery happened at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue.

Officials said an armed man tried to rob another man, who happened to own a concealed pistol license. The CPL holder fired shots, striking the would-be thief, according to authorities.

Medical officials took the would-be thief to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.

The CPL holder is cooperating with police. Both weapons were recovered during the investigation, officials said.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

