Macomb County program partners with schools to bring awareness to teen dating violence

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – From stabbings to shootings, in the last several weeks, we’ve seen how extreme, even deadly teen dating violence can get.

Just like it’s important for our youth to know the signs of bullying, Sara Dobbyn, senior program and education director at Turning Point, says they also need to know the signs of a healthy dating relationship.

Nonprofit Turning Point is out of Macomb County and partners with schools to address the issue. The program started in 1996 and now offers prevention programs for 14 high schools and five middle schools in Wayne and Macomb counties.

Turning Point recently expanded the program to Armada High School, with its first education session next week.

Talking to middle schoolers about dating and the warning signs of an abusive dating partner might sound premature, but Dobbyn believes the research shows otherwise.

“We know that violence can start in a relationship as young as 12,” said Dobbyn. “I think that’s a really scary thing to be thinking about that as young as 12 that kids are in relationships and that there’s violence potentially happening and that that violence could include physical violence.”

That’s why Turning Point’s education outreach program is so valuable. They visit middle and high school health classes not to lecture but lead conversations on what love is and the signs of dating violence.

“Students tend to really be surprised about jealousy,” Dobbyn said. “A lot of times teens view that as ‘It’s so great, they really care about me,’ but really that can be a warning sign.”

She says the biggest thing for parents is believing that teen violence is an issue and having conversations with their teenagers.

“I think it’s hard for parents to admit that this is happening and that it’s still hard for teens to not just break up with this person and stop talking to them because there’s still typically a lot of connection for teens when you go to school together or sports or things like that,” Dobbyn said.

If you’re not sure how to start the conversation or want more information on teen dating violence, Turning Point recommends this resource.

Turning Point has a 24-hour hotline for teens and adults available at 586-463-6990.

Free, confidential counseling is also available when you call 586-463-4430.