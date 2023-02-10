Teacher charged after bomb threat found at Hazel Park school

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher was arrested after police said he confessed to leaving a note with a bomb threat on a desk.

The threat was discovered last Thursday (Feb. 2) and afterschool activities were canceled. Police searched the school. A bomb was not found.

Police said school security footage showed the teacher putting the note on a desk for someone to find. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been arrested. He has been a teacher at the school for two years.

Police said he did not alert administrators about the note. They are not sure if he wrote the note himself or not, but police said he did admit to leaving it on the desk.

“This has been ongoing since Oxford where people are making threats. Kids. And they think it’s funny. It’s not funny. It’s disrupting to kids, it’s upsetting to parents,” Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Kruppe said.

Jacobs is now facing a misdemeanor count of a violent threat against a school. He is expected in court on Feb. 28, for a probable cause hearing. He was arraigned last week and has a $10,000 bond.