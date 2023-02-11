Oakland County swimmer, HBCU breaks barriers by becoming first all-Black swim team featured in SI

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The only all-Black team in college swimming has a very close connection to Metro Detroit.

White Lake’s Courtney Connolly and her Howard University Swim Team in Washington, D.C., are featured in Sports Illustrated this month.

Connolly has been swimming since she was two years old, and at six years old, she started participating in competitive swimming.

Connolly’s grandmother Angelene Connolly referred to herself as a swim granny and was there every step of the way.

“When she was younger, I used to take her to practice, pick her up, take her to practice, and pick her up,” said Angelene.

Courtney’s mother, Cotrina Connolly, was already proud of her daughter, but she says the SI article tops the list of her child’s accomplishments.

“She’s been swimming a long time, but I will tell you since she’s been at Howard, it’s been a little bit different because now it’s more than just the time, it’s more than just a swim, it’s about experience,” said Cotrina. “So, when a Sports Illustrated article came out, it was just something about this where I said, ‘Wow, that’s my daughter.’”

Courtney is just 21 years old and says the Sports Illustrated opportunity came as a surprise from her swim coach.

“He comes up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, are you free Sunday for this photoshoot,’” Courtney said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ Come to find out, it’s for Sports Illustrated, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, awesome.’”

Courtney has won a lot of titles in her 15-year career. Her mom not only keeps track of them, but Cotrina’s White Lake home is decorated with those awards.

“So at Mercy (high school), Courtney, I believe she still holds the 100 Butterfly record, and then she’s on a couple of relay records,” Cotrina said. “I believe she still has a couple of records at Lakeland High School, club records, and also state records.”

For her daughter, those awards and records don’t compare to opening an iconic sports magazine and seeing you and your teammates being celebrated.

“I was like, ‘Wow, full cover page of us, and we look fantastic,’” Courtney said.

The SI article sheds light on the barriers the team is breaking.

As a young girl growing up in Oakland County and not seeing swimmers who look like her, the moment is truly something special.

“This team has a great impact on the country and kids everywhere,” Courtney said. “And I think that’s why it’s so significant to me because I see the power it has.”

Courtney is majoring in supply chain management with a concentration in international business and says this will be her last swim season.

Tai Afrik from Holland is another Michigan native in the program.

You can donate to support Howard University Swim and Dive program by clicking here.