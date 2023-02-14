What Michigan officials said morning after mass shooting at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials spoke Tuesday morning during press conferences reflecting on the mass shooting that took place Monday night at Michigan State University.

It was futile that we were asking for people’s help even as they were being told to shelter in place, it really seemed like a strange needle to try to thread.

It ended up working the way exactly the way it was supposed to.

Below is a quote from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor:

“I do want to thank the Lansing residents who stood up. These many many tips you’ve heard about came from many of our residents and as a result, the shooter was identified and the threat was neutralized.”

Below is a quote from Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief with the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety, during a presser about the Michigan State mass shooting:

“Because of our quick release of the photograph from the campus security cameras and the help from our community, It was a caller’s tip that led law enforcement to that suspect in the city of Lansing. We cannot thank the public and the community and the person who called in that report enough. For being observant, for following our messaging, and for being vigilant and contacting us immediately. During this incident, when it was ongoing and you can imagine the moving pieces, we had MSU police and public safety investigators reviewing surveillance footage and they quickly determined that we had a picture of the suspect and we quickly disseminated that publicly and you are correct it was shortly after we released it he was recognized by an alert citizen. The time frame was pretty quick after we released it so we commend the community and the citizen that called it in. "

Related: Timeline of Michigan State University shootings, search for suspect