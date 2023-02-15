Bedford Township man disappears after leaving for work over weekend

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bedford Township man disappeared over the weekend after he left home to go to work in Lenawee County.

Mark Zielinski, 32, of Bedford Township, was last seen Saturday (Feb. 11). He left home to go to work in Blissfield and has not been heard from since, Monroe County deputies said.

Zielinski is known to frequent the greater Toledo area, police said. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last known to be driving a gray 2008 Subaru Impreza sedan with Michigan license plate DBQ0025.

Monroe County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Zielinski. Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.