40º

LIVE

Local News

Franklin Middle School student dies after being hit by school bus in Wayne

Wayne-Westland Community School District released statement confirming the death of Jacob Dawson-Escobedo

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wayne, Wayne County

WAYNE, Mich. – A Franklin Middle School student died Tuesday after being hit by a school bus in Wayne.

The Wayne-Westland Community School District released a statement confirming the death of Jacob Dawson-Escobedo.

It happened at 2:50 p.m. at Franklin Middle School, where Dawson-Escobedo was a student. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Wayne Police are still investigating the accident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.

Police: Fatal traffic crash involving school bus leaves 1 student dead in Wayne

Here are some resources that can assist you with talking to your child about this tragedy:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter