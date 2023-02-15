Franklin Middle School student dies after being hit by school bus in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – A Franklin Middle School student died Tuesday after being hit by a school bus in Wayne.

The Wayne-Westland Community School District released a statement confirming the death of Jacob Dawson-Escobedo.

It happened at 2:50 p.m. at Franklin Middle School, where Dawson-Escobedo was a student. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Wayne Police are still investigating the accident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.

“With a heavy heart, I am sharing the news with you about a recent loss to our school community. On February 14, 2023, Franklin Middle School student, Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, passed away due to a fatal accident. Jacob was a wonderful student and friend who was always smiling. He was also creative and smart and was working on a fantasy book. Jacob will be missed by his teachers and classmates. Jacob has three siblings who attend Wayne-Westland Community Schools. Please join me in sending the entire family our sincerest condolences. As we have more information, we will share it. Wayne-Westland Community Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team of professionals trained to help our students and staff. We have counselors available at Franklin today for students and staff who may need or want help. We will continue to have support available for those who need it. Staff will remain vigilant in watching for signs of distress. Please contact us if you have any concerns we might help address here at school. We will ensure that everyone is supported during this difficult time.” Superintendent John Dignan

