Police: Fatal traffic crash involving school bus leaves 1 student dead in Wayne

Student attended Franklin Middle School

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WAYNE, Mich. – Officials say that a fatal traffic crash involving a school bus in Wayne has left one student dead.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Feb. 14) at Franklin Middle School.

The Wayne Police Department is investigating the crash.

The student attended the middle school.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

