Police: Fatal traffic crash involving school bus leaves 1 student dead in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – Officials say that a fatal traffic crash involving a school bus in has left one student dead. Wayne
The incident occurred Tuesday (Feb. 14) at Franklin Middle School.
The Wayne Police Department is investigating the crash.
The student attended the middle school.
“Dear Wayne-Westland Families,
I write this with a heavy heart. Today we lost one of our Franklin Middle School students in a fatal accident. There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child. Please join me in
keeping the family in your thoughts during this difficult time. We are prepared to support students and staff and will have our crisis support team at Franklin
Middle School tomorrow for any student or staff who may need or want help or assistance surrounding this loss.
Thank you for your continued support as we wrap our arms around the Franklin Middle School community.”
Superintendent John Dignan, Ed.D.
This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.
