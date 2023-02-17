2 Good Samaritans, Detroit city worker rescue 3-year-old walking into traffic

DETROIT – Two Good Samaritans and a Detroit city worker put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a three-year-old child in the middle of the street.

The toddler was walking into traffic at Dexter Avenue and Davison Street when they jumped into action.

It was the beginning of a busy commute last Friday (Feb. 10) evening on Detroit’s west side.

“Dexter and Davison are very busy streets,” said Iyona Lee.

Lee, Eddie Jackson, and their three children witnessed every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I just saw those little legs,” Lee said.

“What is that,” said Jackson. “As I’m asking her what is that, she’s like, ‘It’s a child.’”

“It’s a baby,” said Lee. “I’m hitting him like, ‘Go get the baby, the baby.’”

“She’s hitting my back because I’m already out of the car, the car wasn’t completely stopped or nothing,” Jackson said.

“He was already out running through traffic, swooping the baby up in his coat,” Lee said.

“I swooped him up with my coat because he had nothing on,” Jackson said. “Once I swooped him up and ran back across the street, there was a city worker.”

“‘What, what,’ as soon as I seen them, I hit the flashers,” said Detroit Senior Service Guard Lt. Robert Williams.

Williams was approaching Dexter Avenue and Davison Street by divine direction.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be on the west side,” Williams said. “So that shows you God and the universe putting you exactly where you need to be at the right time.”

I seen his white truck, his flashers, and his uniform, and that’s what made me run straight to him,” Jackson said.

Both vehicles alerted traffic to stop entirely until police arrived with food, clothes, and a diaper for the 3-year-old. Not knowing who to trust, he refused to let anyone put a diaper on him until he recognized Jackson.

“But when he went to do it, he laid down, and he was like, ‘OK, I know you,’” Lee said. “‘You saved my life, so let me let you put this diaper on me.’”

Commuters gathered to pray for the little guy, but nobody came for him. Worry grew in Lee’s car and her little ones.

“My daughter is five, and she’s like, ‘Mommy is the baby OK,’” said Lee. “‘Is the baby OK’ my son said, ‘Mommy, there was a baby in the street.’ An important lesson for them right there. Yes, don’t go in the street. Stay in the house. Listen to your parents.”

Williams was amazed by Jackson’s selflessness knowing not everyone would have reacted the same.

“It should inspire people that ordinary people can do extraordinary things,” Williams said.

Jackson and Lee revealed their roles as humble heroes.

“I appreciate the acknowledgment of being a hero, but, in my heart, I don’t see myself as one,” Jackson said. “I just see myself as a child of God that would do anything for someone.”

The little boy was reunited with his mother and is OK.