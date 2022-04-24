Detroit Riverwalk once again named best in the nation

DETROIT – USA Today announced Friday that the Detroit Riverwalk is the best Riverwalk in the United States.

This is the second year in a row that Motor City’s riverwalk has been recognized as No. 1.

“This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as the Best Riverwalk based on the votes submitted by people throughout our community who voted for us. Detroiters love their riverfront,” Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, said in a press release.

Click here for the complete list of Best Riverwalk winners.

Detroit Riverwalk

According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the nominees selected for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards were chosen by editors and urban planning experts. There were 20 riverwalks that took part in the competition, and among those, the general public voted for their top 10.

Ad

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy says that the Detroit Riverfront attracts 3.5 million visitors annually.

Click here to learn more about the Detroit Riverwalk from the DRC.