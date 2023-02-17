How to submit FBI tip with photos, videos related to Michigan State shootings

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 14: Crime scene tape surrounds the Student Union building on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened fire at two locations on campus, killing three students and injuring several others before taking his own life. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Law enforcement are asking anyone with photos or videos related to the Michigan State University mass shooting to send them to the FBI.

Several law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate two fatal shootings that occurred on MSU’s East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13. Three students were killed and five were injured when a gunman opened fire at two buildings.

Police say there are thousands of cameras on campus, and authorities have been reviewing that information. Still, officials are looking for more footage to help narrow down the path the shooter took at the time of the shooting and afterward.

The gunman was located by police in Lansing, about 3.8 miles away from campus, about three hours after he carried out the shootings. When police arrived and made contact with the gunman, he shot and killed himself.

Anyone with photos or video related to the shootings or the gunman can submit a tip to the FBI online right here.

Investigation latest: Michigan State shootings: Update on injured students, 2 guns, note, contact with shooter, more

MSU campus shooting: Find all of our online coverage here