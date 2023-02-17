Man making phone calls threatening to kill students at Detroit Job Corps Center pleads guilty

DETROIT – A man who made phone calls threatening to kill students at the Detroit Job Corps Center pleaded guilty.

Elroy Knott, 24, from Detroit, plead guilty Thursday (Feb. 16) for the threats that he made on April 24 and 26, 2022, when he made multiple telephone calls to the DJCC during which he threatened to “Shoot up” the place and kill residents.

Knott also threatened to shoot an employee in the back of the head. The DJCC was locked down after the 26th for 48 hours, and its activities were substantially disrupted.

The 24-year-old man was in a relationship with one of the students at the DJCC, and he had previously made threats and been in possession of firearms.

The guilty plea has Knott facing a maximum of five years in prison for making the treats.

“The defendant terrorized students and staff at the Detroit Job Corps Center,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “We will not tolerate such conduct, and we will do everything in our power to protect schools from the threat of violence.”

“Threats to terrorize the safety of our community will never be acceptable,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai. “ATF will remain vigilant in our commitment to public safety, whether by threat or actions. We will collaborate with the U.S. Attorney’s office and our federal, state, and local partners to bring those responsible to justice.”

“Elroy Knott threatened to harm Job Corps students and staff,” said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Great Lakes Region, DOL-OIG. “His conduct caused significant disruption to learning at the Detroit Job Corps. Ensuring that Job Corps students can learn in a safe environment is a high priority for the Department of Labor. The Office of Inspector General will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners to vigorously pursue those who threaten DOL students, employees, and contractors.”