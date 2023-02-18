Funeral mass held for Alexandria Verner, Michigan State University shooting victim

CLAWSON, Mich. – A funeral service was held Saturday morning in Clawson for Alexandria Verner, a 20-year-old Michigan State University student who was killed when a gunman opened fire on campus.

Guardian Angels Catholic Church streamed the service on its Facebook page and website. The service began at 11 a.m.

Verner was studying integrated biology and anthropology, according to her LinkedIn profile. The 20-year-old was well known within the Clawson Public Schools and the Guardian Angels Catholic Church.

The church released a statement this past week, which reads, in part, “It with heavy hearts that we share with you the tragic loss of Alexandria Verner last night. The daughter of parishioners Ted and Nancy Verner, Alex was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School and junior at Michigan State University. She was a bright student and leader, tremendous athlete, and kind friend.”

