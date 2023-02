OLIVET, Mich. – Marshall troopers recovered a stolen vehicle and apprehended a 14-year-old suspect following a brief pursuit on the west side of Michigan.

The vehicle pursuit took place on I-69 near Olivet on Friday around 2 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Marshall a short time prior to the chase. A pursuit took place for a short period, resulting in the arrest of a 14-year-old from Holland.

There are no other details revealed at the time.