Livonia police identify 2 Detroit officers killed in apparent murder-suicide

The scene of an apparent Feb. 19, 2023, murder-suicide in Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police have identified the two Detroit officers who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) at a home in the 16000 block of Farmington Road in Livonia.

When officers entered the home, they found Maria Martin, 22, and Matthew Ethington II, 26, dead. Medical examiners have confirmed both were killed by gunshot injuries.

Martin and Ethington were both Detroit police officers. They were off duty at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Investigators said Martin had been shot several times. They believe Ethington was killed by a single, self-inflicted gunshot.

An unharmed baby was found inside the home. The child is now in the care of a family member.

Detroit police Chief James White called Sunday “a sad day for our department.”

Previous coverage