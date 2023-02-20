Michigan State to make class accommodations on case-by-case basis after shootings

Current and former Michigan State University students rally at the capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and other students remained in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – As classes resume in the wake of the mass shooting at Michigan State University, educators have been instructed to make necessary accommodations for themselves, their courses and their students.

A significant number of MSU students have called on the school to be flexible with those who are uncomfortable returning to campus after a gunman opened fire there last week, killing three students and injuring five others.

In addition to an emotional, student-written op-ed requesting more time away from classes and more flexibility from the university, more than 23,000 people have signed a petition in favor of online and hybrid course options for students who are not ready to attend class on campus.

In a news conference Sunday, university administrators said professors are allowed to adjust their courses as they see fit. Instructors can choose to allow students to shift to an online only or hybrid schedule on a case-by-case basis.

“Some courses lend themselves to that type of option, some do not -- so it’ll all depend on these instances,” Senior Associate Provost Thomas Jeitschko said Sunday.

The provost reiterated that it is universally understood that courses and syllabi will not carry on as previously intended due to the traumatic events that befell the campus community on Feb. 13. For that reason, instructors have been given the authority to adjust their syllabi as needed, which could look like changes to deadlines or anticipated course outcomes.

Professors teaching undergraduate courses can also decide to grade their courses with a credit/no credit grading system as opposed to a traditional grading system for the spring semester. Administrators say they have asked educators to listen to their students with grace and empathy, and make appropriate accommodations where necessary.

As classes resume Monday, Feb. 20, one week after the fatal shootings, Jeitschko said instructors will not be attempting to make up for lost time, nor will there be any “heavy lifting” assignments this week. With instructors also “profoundly affected” by the on-campus shootings, they are being trusted to make professional decisions for themselves and their students, Jeitschko said.

In more serious cases, advisors are available to work with students to help them find the best path forward.

The two on-campus buildings where the shootings occurred -- Berkey Hall and the MSU Union -- will not host any in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. The more than 300 courses scheduled in those buildings this semester have been moved elsewhere on campus; to other available classrooms, lunchrooms, seminar rooms and other spaces, officials said. Students with classes in these buildings have been notified of the location change by their instructors.

Counseling and support services continue to be available to students, staff and faculty coping with the tragedy.

On Feb. 13, a gunman fatally shot students Arielle Anderson, 19; Alexandria Verner, 20; and Brian Fraser, 20. Five other students were shot and initially hospitalized in critical condition. They remain hospitalized in Lansing as of Monday, but three of them have been upgraded to either serious but stable condition, or fair condition.

Police said they will not be confirming the identities of any of the five injured students, out of respect for the families. Some identities have still been made public by family or friends, however.

A student-led vigil will be hosted Tuesday, Feb. 21, on campus. A student-organized town hall will also be held Tuesday, in which MSU students can interact directly with administrators.

