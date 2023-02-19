Michigan State officials update students on preparations for returning to campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University leadership and police held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the preparations for returning to classrooms on Monday.

Officials confirmed that classes will start back up again on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

School officials also mentioned that the classes that took place in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union will be closed for the rest of the semester. 300 classes will be moved throughout the campus.

While officials are aware that there are students who are unsure about going back to campus, Michigan State admin stated that there will be options up to lecturers if they would like to have a credit/no credit semester and other adjustments within their syllabus. Over 20,000 students have signed a petition pushing for those virtual learning options. Michigan State junior Kameron Cone, the creator of the petition, said she’s not ready to return to classes on Monday.

Police officials say that there will be an increased visible presence of security on the East Lansing campus this upcoming week.

“There was a gap in communication between the students, the faculty, and the institution, and us not getting grace and returning back on Monday after a mass shooting is just absurd to me,” Cone said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer told Local 4 on Friday that the option to learn virtually could be a tool that some could use who are not comfortable with returning.

The university has offered students a credit/no credit option for the spring semester for those who may not want to return at all.

