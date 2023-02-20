‘Someone is still out there’: Heartbroken family wants answers in mother’s murder in Detroit

DETROIT – A heartbroken family has come together to speak out in hopes of drumming up new clues in the case of Davina Brooks, who was fatally shot in August 2022, and her killer is still on the streets.

On Monday (Feb. 20), Crime Stoppers offered a new reward to get somebody to come forward.

“You cannot turn off her light as her light still continues to shine in each and every one of us,” said Brooks’ sister Stacey Withers.

In a remarkable showing of love, family, and hope, the Brooks and Withers family came together not only to honor the woman they loved so much but also to get her killer off of the streets.

“You need to turn yourself in,” said Withers. “Whoever tried to quiet her spirit, quiet her life.”

Read: Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

On Aug. 15, Brooks was getting into her car on Fairview on the city’s east side, and she was gunned down.

Her killer has not been caught, but Brooks’ daughter says her mom taught her to use her voice for good.

“Someone is still out there, and they’re probably still going to do it again,” said India Brooks. “I want to use my voice now to help find them, so this pain can never be felt by any other kids, mothers, sisters or cousins.”

“I don’t know if everything’s going to be OK because somebody’s still out there,” said a male member of the family. “As a father, I don’t know if they’re going to come for us.”

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in her murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.