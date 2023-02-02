Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman.

Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed.

The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022, in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Canfield Street.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in her murder.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.