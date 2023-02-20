42º

Submit a Reading Month photo, and your classroom could win a WDIV anchor visit, $100 Amazon gift card

Local 4 News will share reading photos on TV all March

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Photo by Johnny McClung on Unsplash (Unsplash)

It’s almost Reading Month, and we want our viewers to help us promote it!

Reading is such an important aspect of education and development. All throughout the month of March, Local 4 News is planning to acknowledge the importance of reading.

Help us promote Reading Month by submitting a reading photo, and you could win something, too! Eight Metro Detroit winners will be chosen to receive a classroom visit from a Local 4 anchor -- and that classroom will also win a $100 Amazon gift card!

We’ll be sharing one reading picture on Local 4 News every day in March.

Use the form below to submit your photo, and your classroom could win! Your photo may also be featured on Local 4 News!

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

