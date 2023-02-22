32º

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of man shot in doorway of Detroit bar

Ralston Reeves shot, killed in doorway of 3rd Street Bar

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Ralston Reeves (Crime Stoppers)

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man was killed in the doorway of a Detroit bar last year and the suspect still has not been identified.

Ralston Reeves was shot and killed at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, in the doorway of the 3rd Street Bar in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been identified or located. At the time, the suspect was described by police as a man with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a “New York” jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Detroit police released the following photo of a suspect and person of interest in the shooting.

Suspect and person of interest image (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

