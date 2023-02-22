Reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of man shot in doorway of Detroit bar

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man was killed in the doorway of a Detroit bar last year and the suspect still has not been identified.

Ralston Reeves was shot and killed at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, in the doorway of the 3rd Street Bar in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been identified or located. At the time, the suspect was described by police as a man with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a “New York” jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Detroit police released the following photo of a suspect and person of interest in the shooting.

Suspect and person of interest image (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

