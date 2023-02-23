33º

Winter ice storm leaves over 200K DTE customers without power in SE Michigan

There were a lot of emergency crews out Wednesday night

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WARREN, Mich. – The ice forming on powerlines has caused power outages, which continue to stack up. DTE Energy reported more than 200,000 customers without power in Southeast Michigan.

Local 4 was in Warren, where we tracked outages on 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads as traffic lights were not working.

Within the last hour, we’ve seen the sky glow green at least four times from transformers blowing three or four times. We even briefly saw flames in this area, looking to come from a transformer.

With this kind of weather, outages are to be expected as the ice weighs down those powerlines, and the wind is, of course, not helping either.

A lot of emergency crews were out Wednesday (Feb. 22) night. DTE gave an update on what their crews saw and how they responded.

You can watch the full update from DTE below.

More: Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: 216K in the dark amid ice storm

