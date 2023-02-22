Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: 5K in the dark on Feb. 22, 2023

Icicles that formed on a power line structure from a few days of rain and sleet can been seen, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DETROIT – A messy winter storm is moving through Metro Detroit on Wednesday and into Thursday, with snow, rain and ice expected across the area. Winds are also expected to be strong, and could help cause power outages in the region.

Metro Detroit counties are either under a winter storm warning, an ice storm warning, or a winter weather advisory on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and into Thursday, Feb. 23. Power outages are possible amid the winter storm.

As of 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 5,100 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .2% of all DTE customers. DTE wasn’t aware of any outages caused by ice, but those outages were likely caused by wind.

There’s a chance many more could lose power if the ice continues to accumulate.

“If we see a half an inch or more of ice, it certainly wouldn’t be out of the question to see a few hundred thousand outages, or thereabouts,” said Matt Paul, the executive vice president of distribution operations for DTE.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds would mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address if winds are strong.

DTE Energy has activated its storm response team, including 1,500 line workers. More than 400 out-of-state crews have arrived in Michigan to help with planned restoration efforts.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

